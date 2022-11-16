CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards Due to Ejection Hazard; At Least Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries Reported

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of death and serious injury with Future Motion's Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards. CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using all Onewheel models (Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT).

CPSC evaluated the Onewheel products and found that they can cause the rider to be ejected from the product, which can result in serious injury or death to the rider. There have been at least four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 and multiple reports of serious injuries after the product failed to balance the rider or suddenly stopped while in motion. The reported deaths resulted from head trauma. Reported injuries include traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures, and ligament damage.

The Onewheel products are self-balancing electric skateboards with a single wheel in the middle of the board and front and rear footpads where the rider stands astride the wheel. The brand (Onewheel) and model (e.g., Onewheel+, Pint, GT) appear on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the skateboard's wheel. The serial number can be found on the underside of the bottom of the skateboard rail.

The Onewheel products have been sold since 2014, online at www.onewheel.com and by authorized independent dealers nationwide. Current models are priced between $1050 and $2200.

Future Motion has refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product. CPSC intends to continue pursuing a recall for consumers.

CPSC urges consumers not to buy the Onewheel. If you already own one or purchased one, do not use it due to the ejection hazard. Report incidents with the Onewheel and any dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

CPSC urges consumers NOT to resell or donate the Onewheel so others are not put in danger by the hazard.

Under section 6(b) of the Consumer Product Safety Act, the CPSC is required to include with this press release any comments from the manufacturer or a summary thereof. The company objects to this press release. As summarized, the firm states that all Onewheel electric skateboards are safe when operated following basic safe riding principles common to any board sport. The firm sees no reason for riders to stop using their boards or new riders to not purchase one. The firm states that it always encourages riders to carefully educate themselves on how to use the board safely, ride within their abilities, and wear a helmet and other safety gear. The firm states that Onewheel users know that there are inherent risks in riding an electric skateboard, just as there are in any other board sport, or with riding an e-bike, electric scooter, ATV, or motorcycle. The firm states that safety is at the core of its business and that it has made continual improvements in product safety over the six generations of products it has in the market. The firm states that the overwhelming majority of Onewheel riders use the board the way it is supposed to be used, stay within their abilities, respect the board's operational limits, and follow local laws.

