23.05.2022 17:38:00

CPSC Welcomes Pamela Rucker Springs as Director, Office of Communications

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the CPSC announced the arrival of Pamela Rucker Springs as Director of the Office of Communications. Ms. Springs brings a distinguished record as a strategic communications professional across government, non-profit, and private industry. She was most recently the Vice President of Communications at United Way Worldwide. She also has served as the Vice President of Communications at National Urban League and worked for leadership in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Pamela brings with her a breadth of communications and managerial experience as well as a commitment to advancing the common good and reaching out to communities in need.  I am confident she will be a great addition to the CPSC's leadership team," said Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.  

https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2022/CPSC-Welcomes-Pamela-Rucker-Springs-as-Director-Office-of-Communications 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist

Release Number: 22-137

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-welcomes-pamela-rucker-springs-as-director-office-of-communications-301553016.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit leichten Abgaben -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheiltich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex kann daneben etwas zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen