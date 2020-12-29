CPV Food, a member of C.P Vietnam Livestock JSC launched the largest chicken export factory complex in Southeast Asia

BINH PHUOC, Vietnam, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPV FOOD Co., Ltd., a member of C.P Vietnam Livestock Joint Stock Company held the Inauguration Ceremony of CPV Food Factory Complex in Binh Phuoc. This is the largest chicken farming complex for export in Southeast Asia up to now. The inauguration ceremony of the CPV FOOD factory complex took place in parallel and was an outstanding activity of the Investment Promotion Conference of Binh Phuoc province in Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Park chaired by Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and Nearly 1000 delegates came from ministries, departments, consulates of countries and economic groups at home and abroad.

After two years of the Investment Trade Promotion Conference of Binh Phuoc province 2018, C.P. Vietnam has realized its commitment to invest and build the CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc export chicken processing factory complex, contributing to the economic development of the province and the lives of local people.

CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc Factory Complex Project has an initial investment capital of 250 million USD, a design capacity of up to 100 million units/year (after 2023), implemented by CP Group. CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc is rated internationally, creating a strong breakthrough in the livestock industry in Vietnam; providing high quality, food-safe chicken products to domestic consumers and exporters: Japan (45%), Europe (35%), Asia (10%), and the Middle East (10%). The project is expected to bring in foreign currency of 100 million USD / year in phase 1 and 200 million USD / year in phase 2.

"With 100 years of experience in the agri-food industry and more than 20 years of exporting branded poultry meat from Thailand, we have refined our successes to apply in this project. In addition, we have applied the most advanced technologies in the world - especially technologies that have never been applied in other countries in the CP group globally, now applying for the first time inBinh Phuoc province, Vietnam. The application of 4.0 technology, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data etc, in management, operation, and livestock production is assessed by CPV Food as a key stage, creating a breakthrough, in order to improve productivity and product quality, improve competitiveness with reasonable prices, and aim for sustainable export and livestock development. Therefore, Vietnam can believe and be proud that in Vietnam there is a closed chain model of chicken exports with superior technology, meeting export standards to all countries in the world. Even the markets with the most stringent standards such as Europe and Japan, quality, biosafety, disease safety, environmental friendliness, create a strong premise for Vietnamese livestock food. The South reaches the world." Mr. Montri Suwanposri - General Director of C.P Vietnam Livestock Joint Stock Company affirmed.

