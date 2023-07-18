|
18.07.2023 14:20:17
Cracker Barrel Appoints Julie Felss Masino To Succeed Sandra Cochran As President And CEO
(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced Tuesday that Julie Felss Masino will succeed Sandra Cochran as the Company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.
Masino, age 52, has had a long and successful career driving innovation and growth for globally loved and recognized restaurant and retail brands. Most recently, she served as President, International of Taco Bell.
Masino will assume the role of CEO -elect on August 7, 2023, and will work with current President and CEO Sandra Cochran through the end of October on a transition of duties. On November 1, 2023, Masino will become the Company's President and CEO and will be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.
At that time, Cochran will become the Executive Chair of the Board through September 2024, and the Board's current independent Chair, William McCarten, will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.
This announcement represents the culmination of a multi-year CEO succession-planning process by the Board of Directors and Cochran.
