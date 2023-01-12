|
12.01.2023 15:17:00
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Actually Gained 13.5% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) rose 13.5% in the second half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a sharp turn from the 35.1% price cut the restaurant-and-gift-store chain's stock endured in the first half of last year. Should Cracker Barrel investors expect smooth sailing from here?Cracker Barrel arguably deserved a price adjustment in 2022, and not just due to macroeconomic concerns such as galloping inflation and labor shortages. The company has restored its top-line revenue trend to pre-pandemic levels, but earnings and free cash flow have not followed suit.Management isn't sitting on its hands, of course. Cracker Barrel introduced a new breakfast menu over the summer, including a build-your-own-breakfast item that has turned out to be popular. The key demographic categories of very young and very old guests are coming back to Cracker Barrel stores after markedly lower foot traffic in those categories in 2021. Furthermore, the Maple Street Biscuits store brand -- "comfort food with a modern twist," according to that sub-chain's marketing materials -- is gaining ground with 17 new locations in 2022 and 54 total stores so far.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
|96,50
|2,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.