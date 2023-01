Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Actually Gained 13.5% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) rose 13.5% in the second half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a sharp turn from the 35.1% price cut the restaurant-and-gift-store chain's stock endured in the first half of last year. Should Cracker Barrel investors expect smooth sailing from here?Cracker Barrel arguably deserved a price adjustment in 2022, and not just due to macroeconomic concerns such as galloping inflation and labor shortages. The company has restored its top-line revenue trend to pre-pandemic levels, but earnings and free cash flow have not followed suit.Management isn't sitting on its hands, of course. Cracker Barrel introduced a new breakfast menu over the summer, including a build-your-own-breakfast item that has turned out to be popular. The key demographic categories of very young and very old guests are coming back to Cracker Barrel stores after markedly lower foot traffic in those categories in 2021. Furthermore, the Maple Street Biscuits store brand -- "comfort food with a modern twist," according to that sub-chain's marketing materials -- is gaining ground with 17 new locations in 2022 and 54 total stores so far.Continue reading