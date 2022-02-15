Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Expands Wine Offerings, Announces New Limited-Time Craft Beverages

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today that it is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Guests can now enjoy a Cracker Barrel homestyle meal with new wines such as Roscato® Moscato and Roscato® Sweet Red or try new limited-time alcoholic beverages like Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails® Lynchburg Lemonade, and non-alcoholic beverages like Fruit Stand Tea and Fudge Hot Chocolate. There are options for guests enjoying any occasion to elevate their next meal.

"Cracker Barrel is constantly evolving our menu, while ensuring we keep our everyday value promise front and center," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Our beer and wine program has been extremely popular, and we're excited to expand our beverage offerings with new wine and cocktails along with other seasonal treats so guests can enjoy a variety of options to pair with our delicious, craveable entrées."

Cracker Barrel's new menu additions and limited-time offerings include:

Roscato ® Moscato Wine and Roscato ® Sweet Red Wine : Looking for the perfect beverage pairing to go with your homestyle favorites? Try a glass of sweet, slightly fizzy and chilled white wine or enjoy a generous pour of chilled sweet red wine with a hint of fizz.

® ® Looking for the perfect beverage pairing to go with your homestyle favorites? Try a glass of sweet, slightly fizzy and chilled white wine or enjoy a generous pour of chilled sweet red wine with a hint of fizz. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails ® Lynchburg Lemonade ™ : Quench your thirst with this refreshing spiked lemonade, served chilled. Available for a limited time through May 15 .

® Quench your thirst with this refreshing spiked lemonade, served chilled. Available for a limited time through . Fudge Hot Chocolate: Something sweet is always in season! Kick back on cool evenings with this classic hot chocolate topped with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Available for a limited time through May 15 .

Something sweet is always in season! Kick back on cool evenings with this classic hot chocolate topped with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Available for a limited time through . Fruit Stand Tea: A returning seasonal favorite, Fruit Stand Tea is freshly brewed iced tea with peach, apricot and dark cherry flavors. With complimentary refills, it's the perfect addition to any breakfast, lunch or dinner. Available for a limited time through May 15 .

Cracker Barrel has grown its beverage program to offer beer, wine, mimosas and country cocktails at more than 500 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants nationwide. In addition to its new items, the brand offers six varieties of beer, sparkling and white wines, orange and strawberry mimosas, and sangria – all $6.79 or less.

Guests can also enjoy non-alcoholic options to complement menu favorites like Old-Fashioned Lemonade, Peach Tea, signature sweet and unsweet tea, crafted coffee including Vanilla and Caramel Lattes, and more.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's new menu items, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Prices may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

