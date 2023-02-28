Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.49 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $37.62 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.93 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $933.87 million from $862.26 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $30.49 Mln. vs. $37.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $933.87 Mln vs. $862.26 Mln last year.