MedTech Aktie
WKN DE: A1W9FQ / ISIN: FR0010892950
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17.05.2026 22:31:23
Crafting title options within editorial guidelines An ETF Shop Just Made a Beaten-Down Medtech Its Top Holding
On May 13, 2026, Yarger Wealth Strategies, LLC disclosed a new position in Artivion (NYSE:AORT), acquiring 634,223 shares in a trade estimated at $25.02 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Yarger Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated a new position in Artivion by purchasing 634,223 shares. The estimated value of this transaction was $25.02 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the holding was $23.23 million, with the change reflecting both trade size and market price movement.As of May 15, 2026, Artivion shares were priced at $22.77 down 21.4% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 46.6 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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