Craig McClellan Earns Top Super Lawyers Honors

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig McClellan, a San Diego Civil Trial Attorney and Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Southern CaliforniaSuper Lawyers, a premier publication that recognizes peer-endorsed attorneys.

Having been named to Super Lawyers since 2007, this selection marks the 15th consecutive year McClellan has made the magazine's most iconic listing. As in previous years, he was also selected to two Super Lawyers "Top" listings:

Top 10 2021 San Diego Super Lawyers

Top 50 2021 San Diego Super LawyersHono

Published annually, Super Lawyers magazine has become the pinnacle publication for recognizing top-rated lawyers. Because it is intended to provide consumers with objective rankings as they search for quality representation, Super Lawyers uses a multi-phase selection process to identify practitioners who have excelled in their fields while also earning the respect of their peers.

As an attorney named to Super Lawyers year after year, McClellan has firmly established himself among the best and brightest advocates. In each state where Super Lawyers is published, no more than 5% of all lawyers in active practice are named to the final list. Fewer make the Top 50 and Top 10.

McClellan was recognized by Super Lawyers for his work in Personal Injury, Products Liability, and Business Litigation.

One of San Diego's Most Accomplished Advocates

Craig R. McClellan has spent his career fighting for victims, families, and others who have been wronged. As Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, he has recovered more than 140 verdicts and settlements in excess of one million dollars each, and has prevailed in complex civil torts against some of the world's largest automakers, corporations, and insurance carriers.

Along the way, McClellan has made a name for himself. In addition to having cases featured on national news programs such as 20/20, 60 Minutes, and PBS NewsHour, McClellan has been named among The Best Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon 500, and is a three-time recipient of the "Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award" from the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego.

McClellan is also the first and only personal injury attorney in San Diego to earn an invitation to the Inner Circle of Advocates, a prestigious group with membership limited to the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers.

At The McClellan Law Firm, Attorney Craig McClellan continues to lead his team in litigating complex cases involving serious injury, vehicle defects, wrongful death, and other civil claims. For more information, visit: www.mcclellanlaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-mcclellan-earns-top-super-lawyers-honors-301259983.html

SOURCE The McClellan Law Firm