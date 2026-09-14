Crane Aktie

Crane für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850819 / ISIN: US2243991054

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14.09.2026 14:15:26

Crane To Buy US Water Pump Business From Trillium Flow For $240 Mln

(RTTNews) - Crane Company (CR), an industrial manufacturing and technology company, said that it has inked a deal to acquire the U.S. pump business from First Reserve-Backed Trillium Flow Technologies, a provider of highly engineered pump technologies for around $240 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.  

This acquisition will include Floway, Wemco, Roto-Jet, and WSP brands, which are mission-critical pumping solutions used primarily across municipal water and wastewater applications.

Alex Alcala, CEO of Crane Company, said: "It expands our position in highly engineered pump technologies, increases our exposure to resilient water and wastewater markets, and brings a large installed base that generates recurring aftermarket demand."

For the full year, the acquired business is projected to generate revenue of around $115 million.

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