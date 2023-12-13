Cranemere Names Kamil M. Salame Chief Executive Officer

Brings More than 25 Years of Experience in Private Capital

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranemere Group ("Cranemere" or the "Firm"), a diversified holding company with permanent capital that allows it to partner with companies for the long term, today announced that Kamil Salame has been named CEO of Cranemere, effective January 22, 2024. Vincent Mai, who founded Cranemere in 2014 and is currently serving as CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Firm.

Mr. Salame brings more than 25 years of experience in private capital, having completed investments across industries including business services, financial services, hospitality, industrials, media, and real estate. Salame was most recently a Senior Advisor at CVC Capital Partners. Previously, he served as Global Co-Head of Financial Services investments. More recently, he led the North American investment activities of CVC Strategic Opportunities, the firm's long-term capital fund. His experience directly relates to Cranemere's focus on long-term value creation and partnership with its shareholders and companies.

Mr. Mai said, "When I founded Cranemere in 2014, I wanted to take a new approach to both partnering with and supporting innovative founder-led and family-owned businesses. As a proven collaborator and advisor who also values the advantages of long-term investment horizons to build high-performing and sustainable enterprises, Kamil is ideally suited for his new role. I look forward to working alongside him on behalf of our companies, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

Mr. Salame said, "I am excited to join the Cranemere team. Over the last decade, Cranemere has established a platform, backed by a distinctive shareholder base and distinguished Board of Directors, that enables it to support outstanding companies in their long-term growth aspirations. I look forward to working with Vincent, the team, our Board, and our shareholders to continue generating enduring value."

Kamil Salame Biography

Kamil Salame was formerly a Partner and Senior Advisor to CVC Capital Partners, where he oversaw the North American investment activities of CVC Strategic Opportunities, the firm's long-term capital fund, from 2020 to 2022. From 2009 to 2020, he also served as a Partner and CVC's Global Co-Head of Financial Services and U.S. Head of Financial Services investing. Mr. Salame was a core part of the senior team that built CVC U.S. over the last decade. Among other roles, Mr. Salame served as Co-Chair of the U.S. Advisory Board and Co-Chaired the CVC U.S. weekly private equity new business meeting. He has served on the boards of more than 20 public and private companies around the world.

Prior to joining CVC, he was a Partner and Member of the Management Committee at DLJ Merchant Banking, the private equity business of Credit Suisse, where he served in various capacities for over 14 years. Mr. Salame also served as a Principal of DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and as a member of DLJ's High Yield Group.

Mr. Salame received a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he was an Editor and Fellow of the Columbia Journal of World Business, and a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He is admitted to practice law in New York, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C.

About The Cranemere Group

The Cranemere Group partners with founders and owners of private businesses to help them continue building enduring companies. Backed by permanent capital, Cranemere has a unique structure that offers a distinct alternative to companies considering a transaction with private equity or a strategic buyer, or accessing the public markets. As a highly aligned holding company, Cranemere provides owners with permanent capital, business-building expertise, and global relationships to continue to invest, innovate, and grow for generations to come. Cranemere is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Washington, D.C. Cranemere owns significant stakes in seven companies across North America and Europe.

