02.07.2024 11:22:24

Craneware Partners With Microsoft To Support Healthcare Businesses

(RTTNews) - Craneware Plc (CRW.L), a software provider for healthcare companies, said on Tuesday that it has agreed with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) for a partnership in the areas of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, technical innovation, and healthcare industry collaboration, including joint marketing initiatives.

As part of the tie-up, Craneware's Trisus Platform and select Trisus offerings will be available on the Azure Marketplace.

Craneware has also signed a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment or MACC agreement.

The first of the Trisus applications to be made available on the Microsoft commercial marketplace in July will be Trisus Chargemaster, Trisus Decision Support, and Trisus Labor Productivity.

These offerings, supported by joint go-to-market initiatives and other activities will help expand The Craneware Group's market reach via the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

