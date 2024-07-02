|
02.07.2024 11:22:24
Craneware Partners With Microsoft To Support Healthcare Businesses
(RTTNews) - Craneware Plc (CRW.L), a software provider for healthcare companies, said on Tuesday that it has agreed with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) for a partnership in the areas of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, technical innovation, and healthcare industry collaboration, including joint marketing initiatives.
As part of the tie-up, Craneware's Trisus Platform and select Trisus offerings will be available on the Azure Marketplace.
Craneware has also signed a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment or MACC agreement.
The first of the Trisus applications to be made available on the Microsoft commercial marketplace in July will be Trisus Chargemaster, Trisus Decision Support, and Trisus Labor Productivity.
These offerings, supported by joint go-to-market initiatives and other activities will help expand The Craneware Group's market reach via the Microsoft partner ecosystem.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.07.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Handel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|427,45
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf EU-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Börsen in Asien gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag Zuschläge, während sich der deutsche Leitindex tiefer zeigte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag fester. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten unterdessen Zuwächse.