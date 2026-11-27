(RTTNews) - Craneware plc (CRW.L), a British healthcare software solutions provider, announced on Friday that it had made a positive start to fiscal 2027, with trading momentum in line with the outlook issued in September. Regarding the cybersecurity incident, the Group said legal and operational processes remain ongoing. Engagement with affected customers and pharmacy partners has also been constructive. Following a review of its cost base, Craneware expressed confidence in achieving its fiscal 2027 EBITDA guidance and returning to a 30 percent EBITDA margin in fiscal 2028. The Group also confirmed that it had secured consent from its banking partners to exercise the first of two available one-year extension options under its Revolving Credit Facility, extending the facility's maturity to August 27, 2029.

Craneware remains confident of delivering fiscal 2027 results in line with market expectations and returning to growth in fiscal 2028. Craneware is currently trading at GBp 1,066.00, up GBp 30.00 or 2.90 percent on the London Stock Exchange.