Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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19.03.2026 08:17:00

Crashing 51%, 3 Reasons to Buy This Netflix Rival in March and Hold for 5 Years

The monster success that Netflix has achieved makes it a company that's deserving of all the attention it receives from investors. However, the streaming stock isn't the most attractive opportunity, mainly since its valuation looks expensive right now at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.7.There's another media and entertainment stock that's trading 51% below its all-time record from March 2021 (as of March 16). Despite the plummet, here are three reasons investors might want to buy this Netflix rival in March and hold for five years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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