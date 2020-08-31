Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ signs Franchisee in Dallas Texas!

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a popular BBQ and hot dog chain is one of the most popular BBQ and Hot Dog franchises in today's market founded by Husband and Wife team, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione. Though recent months have been tough on the restaurant industry as a whole, Crave continues to thrive and see continued growth. With units across the US, Crave continues to be one of the leaders in the fast casual franchise market. Crave was recently awarded one of the top Fran-tastic franchise brands as well as the best southern BBQ franchise. They have been featured in franchise dictionary magazine and have also recently been named one of the best franchise opportunities in 2020.

Crave features BBQ sandwiches and platter, Ribs, wings and of course local craft beer. Each location has a SELF SERVE beer wall with anywhere from 24-32 taps. The locations use local craft beer vendors mixed with some domestics to have the perfect mix on their beer wall. Crave already has two units open in the Houston market and a store under construction in Austin. This week partners Cynthia Kay, Kevin Shaw, Mona Jones and Shann Finney have signed a franchise agreement with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to put a location in the Dallas market. "We plan to have multiple units throughout the Dallas area and could not be more excited for this venture!" said the group.

Crave keeps up with demands of all local markets by having multiple revenue streams:

Catering

Delivery

Dine in

Take out

Curbside

App with loyalty points and Rewards

When you sign with Crave you receive assistance every step of the way

Real Estate

Financing

Marketing

Operations

Training

More

For more information on Crave please visit us at www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com

