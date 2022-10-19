Crayola Gets Creative this Holiday Season with Innovative Color Play, Glow-in-the-Dark and STEAM Toy Offerings

Give the gift of creativity with top wish list items from the number one toy brand all under $25

EASTON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infuse color into your holiday season with all new toys and activities for toddlers through tweens from Crayola. According to an Ask Suzy Shopper and Crayola survey, 40% of households seeking children's gifts have not started their holiday shopping yet… but worry not! Available now on Crayola.com and retailers nationwide is a colorful and inventive assortment of new toys and fan-favorites all under $25 to help families save and make delighting everyone on their gift-giving list easier this holiday season.

In line with the holiday survey conducted in 950 households with children 3-12 years of age, over half plan to purchase arts and crafts as a holiday gift this year. 2 in 10 toy shoppers are looking for longer play time from the toys they buy their kids this season. This year's top toys feature STEAM, Arts & Crafts, and even Glow-in-the-Dark, so kids of all ages can learn, create, and play day and night! And for parents, over half these products are less-mess or mess-free for ease of mind and easy cleanup, sure to help lessen the holiday stress.

"This holiday season Crayola is excited to give kids new ways to learn, inspire and create with toys and activities with features such as color-changing technology and glow in the dark art," says Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications and Digital. "With innovations to the popular Scribble Scrubbie line, to incorporating top toy trends including tie-dye, kids will enjoy fun and colorful experiences all season long."

2022 New Product Offerings:

Imaginative Play

Scribble Scrubbie Arctic Pets Snow Explorer: Features three new pets – walrus, penguin, and polar bear. Pets magically change from white to blue when cold and then back again when warm. Color and wash them again and again. Recommended for children 3+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

. Scribble Scrubbie Dinosaur Pets Waterfall: Use the washable color drops and markers to design your dinosaurs. Pour water down the waterfall using the water scooper, and slide pets down into the pool. Recommended for children 3+; suggest retail price $19.99 (exclusively at Walmart)

Glow-in-the-Dark

Glow Fusion Marker Coloring Set: Using the specially formulated glow markers, kids color with three glowtastic themes - Mythical Creatures, Monsters & Aliens, and Deep Sea Creatures – creating colorful, bright art that glows for hours. Recommended for children 8+; suggested retail price $14.99 .

. Glow Art Studio: Using the big, reusable surface and the unique light wand, kids can create free-hand drawings or use the included "under the sea" or "in the park" themed stencils as they create glow-in-the-dark art! No clean up needed as drawings will magically disappear over time. Recommended for children 6+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

STEAM

Tie-Dye Color Chemistry Lab Set: Bring colorful fun to learning with 50 playful experiments to help kids explore how colors travel, blend, and transform! Use the full-color instruction booklet as a guide for each unique experiment! Recommended for children 7+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

. Critter Creator Fossil Kit: Build, paint and fossilize ten different critters including dragonflies, spiders, hornets, and more. Give each critter a unique design with high-detailed clay that dries on its own and ten paint colors, including four metallic. When finished, preserve them forever with the magnified cases. Recommended for children 7+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

Arts & Crafts

Clay Sculpting Station: Using step-by-step instructions and a built-in kid-powered turntable, young artists have everything needed to easily sculpt and paint everything from animal sculptures to a mini clay pot. Recommended for children 4+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

. Less-Mess Painting Activity Kit: Featuring five different less-mess painting activities so kids can explore and experiment with stamping, stenciling along with texture, silhouette art or resist art! Recommended for children 4+; suggested retail price $24.99 .

. Washable Pop & Paint Watercolor Palette: Features 96 disposable watercolor paint chips in 8 different colors! Pop out the watercolor chip and place in the palette then activate the paint using the refillable water brush. Recommended for children 4+; suggested retail price $9.99 .

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

CONTACT: Ava Malhotra, amalhotra@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crayola-gets-creative-this-holiday-season-with-innovative-color-play-glow-in-the-dark-and-steam-toy-offerings-301652943.html

SOURCE Crayola