Crazy Domains Launches "Your Business is Better Off Online" - Confronting the Challenges 1.2 million Australian SMBs Face Today

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's number one online solutions provider Crazy Domains pushes the boundaries with Your Business is Better Online – a series of ads that depict the harsh and vulgar reality of running a business offline.

Whether it's literally "showering" on one's hard-earned brand image or an in-your-face billboard that says the business is going south like Cnr Nepean Highway – Crazy Domains isn't afraid to tell like it is. Despite several opportunities for digital adoption, 59% of small to medium businesses (SMBs) in Australia still do not have an online presence. Not only do they risk getting left behind by their competitors, but they also face disruption from the lingering threat of COVID-19.

"2020 forced small and medium business owners to rethink their strategy and accelerate their digital transformation plans, regardless of whether they're equipped for it or not," said Mark Evans, International CEO of Newfold Digital – owner of Crazy Domains

Through a series of gritty, humorous, and honest ads that show how hard doing business in the "real world" is, the Your Business is Better Off Online campaign shows entrepreneurs the opportunities of getting online.

This awareness is further amplified by content and product ads that address the why's, how's, and what's needed to create a web presence that not only grows their brand online but increases their conversions as well.

Accompanying the digital campaign are two commercial videos. These involve a man relieving himself on an expensive shopping district and a woman getting splattered by trash while entertaining VIP guests. To view the ad, click here

The videos are live on Australia's Metro TV and Digital TV, in addition to billboards placed at various locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The campaign in New Zealand and the United Kingdom remains fully digital.

This initiative resonates with businesses that:

Intend to launch their online presence but don't know where to start

Believe their businesses to be too small to launch a website

Have no time and resources; believe that going online could be too expensive

Understand the struggle of doing business offline

About Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2000. From humble beginnings, we've grown to become the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India.

With a strong focus on helping business find success online, Crazy Domains has launched different initiatives to ensure business growth and continuity among our customers.

Our solutions include cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more – all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We assist entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses to go from good to legendary.

