Crazy Sports to cooperate with Lakala (Beijing) E-Billing Technology

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V1 Group Limited, ("V1 Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 00082.HK), is pleased to announce that Crazy Sports reached strategic cooperation on 20 January with Lakala (Beijing) E-Billing Technology & Service Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "E-Billing"). In the next three years, E-Billing will become a cooperation partner of the "smart sports lottery sales business". Crazy Sports will provide sports lottery sales and technical services to retailers in E-Billing's cooperative network.

E-Billing is a subsidiary of Lakala Group, which is principally engaged in information integration, It is a pioneer player in the award points industry in China. It has huge resources of renowned brick-and-mortar branded retailers.

This strategic cooperation not only accelerates landing of Crazy Sports' new lottery retail business on brick-and-mortar retail points of sales, but also provides more convenient and intelligent lottery purchase services for the large lottery user base in China. At the same time, this strategic cooperation caters to the new trend of cross-industry integration between the lottery industry and related industries. By encouraging the "+lottery" and "lottery+" integration, the lottery market will see industry value being enhanced, and lotteries will become more popular and convenient to access in the communities.

Among the large retailer community served by E-Billing, a significant proportion are small convenience stores which do not belong to major chains. Retailers like this are more widely distributed in geography and deeply penetrated in the community fabrics than the convenient store chains Crazy Sports signed up with earlier. They can help Crazy Sports improve the coverage of its new sports lottery retail business more effectively and reach new users on different levels.

In 2020, Crazy Sports signed cooperation agreements with convenience stores such as Sinopec in Hunan, Shenzhen China Resources Vanguard, the Kuai-ke store chain under Lianhua Supermarket in Dalian, the 007 convenient store chain in Shanghai and other convenience stores. Together with the 12 chain enterprise lottery sales channels announced earlier, Crazy Sports has reached more than tens of thousands of retail outlets. In 2021, it will accelerate installation of sports lottery terminals in convenience stores in different provinces and cities to complete the coverage of lottery outlets in regions previously missed, offering lottery players more convenient access to the services.

About V1 Group

V1 Group is a top-100 internet enterprise in China and a leading sports lottery and entertainment service provider in the country. It operates sports lottery new retail business and sports related entertainment services through Crazy Sports Group which comprises (i) Crazy Red Insights APP, a paid sports lottery information services platform, (ii) Crazy Sports APP, a match information, live-streaming and social interactive platform; (iii) online mobile interactive game applications, and (iv) a new strategy in the provision of sales services of lottery tickets through nationwide retail channels in China.

The Group is a leading internet lottery fans sports community and lottery information distribution platform in China. Guided by sports marketisation, connectivity and digitalisation, we are dedicated to forge a comprehensive culture and sports ecosystem to provide reliable sports products and services for the vast Chinese sports enthusiasts.

