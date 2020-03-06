|
CRE-PRO: Gideon Gratsiani Continues Shopping Mall Acquisition Streak with Apopka Land Regional Purchase
MIAMI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the densely populated area of Apopka, Florida, Gideon Gratsiani has found another highly profitable commercial property: the Apopka Land Regional shopping mall.
This mall has stability from key anchor tenants like Family Dollar, Big Lots, and Dollar Tree, along with room to grow for smaller retailers.
The mall was built in 1986, and renovated in 2002. It currently has a 90% occupancy rate and busy intersection with over 61,000 vehicles per day passing through it. New construction will also be coming to the area with a 35 acre site being developed. It will contain over 200,000 sq ft of restaurants, retail, and office space and a 118 room Hilton Garden Inn.
Mr. Gratsiani's unique approach to finding, evaluating, and buying this property led to a quick transaction. CRE:PRO now enjoys secure, stable cash flow from the property. With 19 years since the last renovation, the best days of Apopka Land Regional are surely ahead of it.
