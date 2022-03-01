|
CREALOGIX digitises funding applications for BAB, the development bank for Bremen and Bremerhaven
Digital banking software provider Crealogix implements its funding portal at BAB, the development bank. This means that funding applications can in future be applied for and processed digitally and in a standardised manner. BAB's customers get simpler and more efficient access to funding.
With the aim of introducing a standardised customer portal, BAB now relies on the funding portal from CREALOGIX. The systems enables funding applications to be completely digitally processed. All those involved in the process, such as the applicants, banks, authorities or third parties, use the portal throughout the entire process lifecycle.
