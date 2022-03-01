Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CREALOGIX digitises funding applications for BAB, the development bank for Bremen and Bremerhaven



Digital banking software provider Crealogix implements its funding portal at BAB, the development bank. This means that funding applications can in future be applied for and processed digitally and in a standardised manner. BAB's customers get simpler and more efficient access to funding. With the aim of introducing a standardised customer portal, BAB now relies on the funding portal from CREALOGIX. The systems enables funding applications to be completely digitally processed. All those involved in the process, such as the applicants, banks, authorities or third parties, use the portal throughout the entire process lifecycle.



At BAB the initial focus is on the development of the digital application process. Further modules, such as monitoring, will follow in the coming months. The cooperative venture with CREALOGIX and the associated further development of the portal are planned to continue over the next ten years. Ralf Stapp, Managing Director at BAB, says: 'BAB promotes the economy in the State of Bremen in terms of finance, content and ideas. The funding portal from CREALOGIX will simplify access to funding and offerings from BAB, because this is the only way that the funds can be awarded to applicants quickly and without red tape. It will enable BAB to promote the City of Bremen as a business location and a place to live, with lots of energy, experience and know-how.'



CREALOGIX has already successfully implemented the portal at several development banks. The fintech company was awarded the contract for the development of a portal solution for the cooperation of seven German development banks in the summer of 2020. This is being carried out in close cooperation with implementation partners. The banks access the portal by means of a scalable subscription model. CREALOGIX is constantly expanding the portal, so that more services can be standardised and integrated into the platform later on.



This cooperation with BAB is another milestone for CREALOGIX. 'We are delighted that we were able to convince BAB of the benefits of our funding portal and to contribute to the simplification of funding application processes,' stresses CEO Oliver Weber. About CREALOGIX

