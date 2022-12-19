Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CREALOGIX names Christophe Biollaz as its new Chief Financial Officer



19.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Christophe Biollaz takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Crealogix and becomes a member of the Management Board. The former CFO of Saint-Gobain Switzerland replaces Daniel Bader, who will be leaving CREALOGIX at his own request following a transition phase. Christophe Biollaz (54) starts on 1 February 2023 and will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer after the publication of the half-year report on 14 March 2023. Christophe Biollaz has over 20 years experience as a CFO, including with the international MCH Group and at Saint-Gobain Switzerland since 2020. On completing his education Christophe Biollaz worked in global companies, for example as CFO for Syngenta Japan and as CFO of Lindt & Sprüngli Australia.



As an experienced financial specialist, Christophe Biollaz brings outstanding expertise in the areas of Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions and Global Corporate Management. He is also very experienced in the leadership of international transformation projects.



Oliver Weber, CEO CREALOGIX: I am delighted to be able to welcome Christophe Biollaz, an internationally experienced and highly communicative personality, to take on the financial control of CREALOGIX. He will make a significant contribution to the transformation of the company into a global SaaS provider and will focus on improving profitability. I would like to thank Daniel Bader most sincerely for his important commitment to CREALOGIX and wish him every success and happiness in his new challenge.



Christophe Biollaz adds: CREALOGIX has an equity story with a lot of potential for the future and I am delighted to have the opportunity to help shape the company in this decisive phase.



CREALOGIX thanks Daniel Bader for his valuable contribution, which has successfully positioned the company for the future, and wishes him all the best in his new role outside the company.

