|
19.12.2022 07:00:57
CREALOGIX names Christophe Biollaz as its new Chief Financial Officer
|
Crealogix Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Christophe Biollaz takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Crealogix and becomes a member of the Management Board. The former CFO of Saint-Gobain Switzerland replaces Daniel Bader, who will be leaving CREALOGIX at his own request following a transition phase.
Christophe Biollaz (54) starts on 1 February 2023 and will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer after the publication of the half-year report on 14 March 2023. Christophe Biollaz has over 20 years experience as a CFO, including with the international MCH Group and at Saint-Gobain Switzerland since 2020. On completing his education Christophe Biollaz worked in global companies, for example as CFO for Syngenta Japan and as CFO of Lindt & Sprüngli Australia.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Crealogix Holding AG
|Badenerstrasse 694
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41442959041
|E-mail:
|media@crealogix.com
|Internet:
|www.crealogix.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011115703
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1515873
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1515873 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
