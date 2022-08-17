Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 07:00:59

CREALOGIX narrows its focus and spins off the digital learning business

Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
17-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 17 August 2022

The Swiss Learning Hub employs around 50 people in Zurich. Their total contribution to the results of the Crealogix Group to date has been around 10% of total sales. The digital learning business was spun off into a separate subsidiary, Swiss Learning Hub AG, in 2019.

The majority shareholder is a Swiss group of investors centred on blue8 AG, which is planning a "buy & build" growth strategy with its investment in future. The transfer of 67% of the shares of Swiss Learning Hub AG will take place retroactively from 1 August 2022. The remaining shares can be acquired in future. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group, stresses that: "CREALOGIX has its core competency in digital banking. With the sale of the majority shareholding we are underlining our strategic focus. The Swiss Learning Hub will continue on its already successful direction of travel with the new investors."

Urs Widmer, CEO of Swiss Learning Hub AG, expresses his delight at this new move: "As Switzerland's leading EdTech company, we are convinced that together with our investors, and on the basis of a "build & buy" strategy, we can achieve major growth both nationally and internationally." 
 

 

CREALOGIX focuses on digital banking. In the logical implementation of this strategy, CREALOGIX is selling the majority of its digital learning business, which is operated by its subsidiary, Swiss Learning Hub AG. The majority acquisition by a Swiss investor group is taking place within the framework of a management buy-out.

About CREALOGIX
The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss top 100 fintech company and a global market leader in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. With CREALOGIXs solutions banks, wealth management firms and other financial institutions better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation. The Group, founded in 1996, employs around 600 staff worldwide. Shares of the CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Media contact
CREALOGIX Group
Media Office
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Phone: +41 58 404 87 65

Contact for Investor Relations
Daniel Bader
CFO
E-mail: daniel.bader@crealogix.com
Phone: +41 58 404 81 81

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee regarding future performance. These statements are based on information currently available to our management as well as on management's current assumptions and forecasts. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, financial situation and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement and CREALOGIX does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information. 
 
This press release is not intended to be a solicitation or recommendation to sell, buy or hold securities and does not constitute an offer for the sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America. Any such offer will only be made in the form of a prospectus published in compliance with applicable securities laws.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Crealogix Holding AG
Badenerstrasse 694
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41442959041
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Internet: www.crealogix.com
ISIN: CH0011115703
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1421969

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1421969  17-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

