Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CREALOGIX narrows its focus and spins off the digital learning business



17-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 17 August 2022 The Swiss Learning Hub employs around 50 people in Zurich. Their total contribution to the results of the Crealogix Group to date has been around 10% of total sales. The digital learning business was spun off into a separate subsidiary, Swiss Learning Hub AG, in 2019. The majority shareholder is a Swiss group of investors centred on blue8 AG, which is planning a "buy & build" growth strategy with its investment in future. The transfer of 67% of the shares of Swiss Learning Hub AG will take place retroactively from 1 August 2022. The remaining shares can be acquired in future. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group, stresses that: "CREALOGIX has its core competency in digital banking. With the sale of the majority shareholding we are underlining our strategic focus. The Swiss Learning Hub will continue on its already successful direction of travel with the new investors." Urs Widmer, CEO of Swiss Learning Hub AG, expresses his delight at this new move: "As Switzerland's leading EdTech company, we are convinced that together with our investors, and on the basis of a "build & buy" strategy, we can achieve major growth both nationally and internationally."

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (PDF) CREALOGIX focuses on digital banking. In the logical implementation of this strategy, CREALOGIX is selling the majority of its digital learning business, which is operated by its subsidiary, Swiss Learning Hub AG. The majority acquisition by a Swiss investor group is taking place within the framework of a management buy-out. About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss top 100 fintech company and a global market leader in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. With CREALOGIXs solutions banks, wealth management firms and other financial institutions better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation. The Group, founded in 1996, employs around 600 staff worldwide. Shares of the CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Media contact

CREALOGIX Group

Media Office

E-mail: media@crealogix.com

Phone: +41 58 404 87 65 Contact for Investor Relations

Daniel Bader

CFO

E-mail: daniel.bader@crealogix.com

Phone: +41 58 404 81 81 This press release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee regarding future performance. These statements are based on information currently available to our management as well as on management's current assumptions and forecasts. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, financial situation and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement and CREALOGIX does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information.



This press release is not intended to be a solicitation or recommendation to sell, buy or hold securities and does not constitute an offer for the sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America. Any such offer will only be made in the form of a prospectus published in compliance with applicable securities laws.

End of ad hoc announcement