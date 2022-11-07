CREALOGIX new research suggests investors want support to adopt crypto

CREALOGIX looks beyond the crypto hype to learn what investors really want and whether traditional banks can deliver.

CREALOGIX, a global leader in digital banking technology and a Swiss Fintech 100 company, launched a major report today, Crypto and Established Financial Institutions, which showed that demand for crypto services is growing in the market.

The research team spoke with investors and large, established banks and wealth management firms in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. The study found that while investors are keen to engage with traditional organisations regarding crypto, these institutions havent yet fully grasped the opportunity.

Yannick Decaumont, Vice President Group Product Management from Crealogix said,

This report shows that, while there are variations in different countries about the nature of the demand, investors are keen to engage with established financial institutions about crypto. These trusted brands have an opportunity to deliver an expert service with educational support that can grow share of wallet and attract new customers.

At CREALOGIX, were always looking at what trends in the market to deliver customer-centric digital banking solutions. We know our customers have to innovate to keep pace with neobanks and fintech challengers. Our understanding of the demand for crypto, and in particular for a service that investors feel comfortable with trying, helps us to deliver expert solutions with a positive UX that helps banks grow their market share.

The detailed report also covers the demographics of current and potential crypto investors, the current strategies of established financial institutions, the impact of crypto winters and market volatility on investor confidence and how an understanding of crypto investors goals can help banks and wealth management firms boost customer loyalty.

The full report is available to download from CREALOGIX and includes a detailed look at how banks can make their plans to integrate crypto services a reality and overtake fintech challengers.

Report Crypto and Established Financial Institutes online: https://crealogix.com/en/knowledge-base/crypto-financial-institutions