14.09.2023 07:00:31
CREALOGIX reports improved profitability for the financial year 2022/23
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
CREALOGIX has pursued its strategy to improve the operating profitability by a further reduction of its cost base thanks to efficiency gains from the product portfolio consolidation. Total sales for the financial year 2022/23 amounted to CHF 81.4 million. EBITDA improved by CHF 18.2 million year over year and amounts to CHF 8.9 million.
While focusing on improving the operating profitability, Crealogix successfully completed the Funding Portal implementation, the single largest customer program in its history with the state development banks in Germany. With all seven participating banks being live and widely using the modern state-of-the art digital platform, an important strategic milestone has been reached. Despite the turmoil in the FinTech industry and uncertainties in the banking industry CREALOGIX has won new customers and has secured long-term commitments from its existing customer base.
Stable revenues at improved profitability
Thanks to the saving measures and the profit from M&A and divestments, EBITDA increased to CHF 8.9 million (CHF -9.3 million in financial year 2021/22). Despite goodwill amortisations of CHF 4.5 million (according to Swiss GAAP FER, CREALOGIX constantly amortises its goodwill in every period) and the fact that own efforts for product development are fully charged to P&L, the consolidated result is positive. CREALOGIX reports a positive, adjusted earnings per share of CHF 3.22 (financial year 2021/2022: CHF -8.76).
Free cash-flow increased from CHF -22.3 million in the previous year to CHF -2.4 million in this financial year. Free cash-flow was positively impacted by the improved operative result and proceeds from M&A and divestments, but still negatively affected by a normalisation of net working capital. Mainly due to the completion of the program for development banks, spending in intangible assets was reduced to CHF 1.1 million (CHF 7.9 million in financial year 2021/22). At balance sheet date, net debt amounted to CHF 27.0 million). Cash totalled CHF 3.4 million (financial year 2021/22: CHF 14.1 million), this is due to the focus on reduction in net debts. The equity ratio improved from 22.6% in the previous year to 28.7%.
Focus on digital banking and efficiency gains
As part of its consistent strategic focus on digital banking, CREALOGIX sold a stake of 67% of Swiss Learning Hub AG to the group of blue8 AG investors on 17 August 2022, with an option to sell the remaining 33% up to two years after the completion of the transaction. Swiss Learning Hub AG was fully de-consolidated and the option is recognised as a non-current financial asset.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.