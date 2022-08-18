|
Creatd To Increase Ownership In Its Subsidiaries Dune And WHE Agency
(RTTNews) - Creatd Inc. (CRTD) said that it plans to purchase additional shares in two of its subsidiary companies, Dune Inc. and WHE Agency Inc.
Following the close of the proposed transactions, the Company's ownership stake in Dune would increase to 70%, and its ownership stake in WHE would increase to 61%.
The transactions would work to strengthen the Company's balance sheet as well as help ready the Company for any potential asset spin-offs, Creatd said in a statement.
As per the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Dune, Creatd will purchase an additional 20% ownership stake in exchange for approximately $360,000 in Creatd common stock at a price of $1.32 per share, or approximately 270,000 shares.
Under the terms of the MOU signed with WHE, the Company will purchase an additional 17% ownership stake in exchange for approximately the same purchase price.
