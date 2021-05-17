Creatd's Vocal Platform Hits Key Milestone of Over 25,000 Paid Subscribers

FORT LEE, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced that its premium membership program, Vocal+, has surpassed 25,000 subscribers. Commented Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, "In less than a year-and-a-half since we first rolled out Vocal+, over 25,000 creators have opted to upgrade to a premium membership. We're seeing creators increasingly recognize Vocal as their home base, an all-in-one solution to their content needs."

Continued Frommer, "With our current slate of upcoming Vocal Challenges, an initiative that has proven to accelerate the adoption of Vocal+ subscriptions, we can conservatively estimate reaching between 30,000 and 35,000 subscribers by the end of second quarter 2021. Our goal for the third quarter 2021 is to break 50,000 subscribers at a minimum, to as many as 65,000 subscribers at the high end of our expectations. At that point, as our brand relationships continue to expand and our costs of subscriber acquisition continue to decrease, we will be well within grasp of achieving 100,000 Vocal+ subscribers by year end 2021."

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: IR@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatds-vocal-platform-hits-key-milestone-of-over-25-000-paid-subscribers-301292511.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.