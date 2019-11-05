Creating a Big Destination in a Small Town: Allegan Event Reveals Arcade, Food, and Bar Expansions

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegan Event today announced the opening of both a new arcade as well as a food and bar area to it's 13,000 square foot family adventure center located in Allegan, Michigan. Home of the largest indoor ropes course in Michigan, Allegan Event is just one of a growing number of LiggettVille family adventure centers located across the United States.

LiggettVille is a venture by Jim and Michelle Liggett who also own RCI Adventure Products (RCI), headquartered in Allegan, Michigan. LiggettVille is dedicated to creating ideal entertainment spaces in properties such as malls, retail centers, city centers, and in the case of Allegan Event, an unused warehouse turned family entertainment center. For example, one of LiggettVille's properties, named It Adventure Ropes Course is located in a furniture store and is the largest indoor ropes course in the world! All LiggettVille properties feature adventure attractions manufactured locally by RCI including the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail™ zip rail and a Sky Tykes® course built closer to the ground for kids under 48".

"We have been in the business of creating adventure attractions around the globe for over 30 years and are excited to offer this experience in our hometown," explained Michelle Liggett, co-founder of LiggettVille and owner of Allegan Event. "Because the city of Allegan is centrally located between many Southwest Michigan cities, it's a perfect spot to draw in and thrill repeat visitors of all ages.

Allegan Event's addition of an arcade and an area to eat, relax, and enjoy refreshments is the next step in creating the ultimate destination in the area for those seeking an adventurous and unique venue for birthdays, field trips, corporate gatherings, or just a family fun day.

"We are confident our new additions and changes will please our visitors and continue to draw people from all over the region," explains Liggett. "Our family adventure centers offer the highest quality attractions in a safe, clean, fun atmosphere that allows guests to enjoy time together, get active, challenge themselves, and make lasting memories."

