|
21.09.2023 18:43:00
Creatio’s 8.1 Quantum low-code platform bolsters composable app development
Creatio has released a new version of its low-code development platform, Creatio 8.1 Quantum, based on five main components, including the new Quantum architecture, composable applications for CRM, ready-to-use components, integration with generative AI, and a no-code governance application. To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!