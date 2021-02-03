Creative Activist, Filmmaker and Author Credits "Noisy Spirits" for Inspiring Book of Poetry: Hope Rising, A Musing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker, Founder of the nonprofit United Nations NGO Creative Visions, and best-selling author, Kathy Eldon, has always turned to her "Noisy Spirits" for guidance and inspiration ever since the 1993 murder of her 22-year-old son, Reuters photojournalist Dan Eldon, while on assignment in Somalia. Now she credits those Noisy Spirits with inspiring this collection of witty, engaging, and informative spoken word poems about life, love and the future of our endangered planet. Hope Rising, A Musing (published by Waterside Productions, available on Amazon), will be released to coincide with the #HopeRisingGlobal virtual celebration event on Valentine's Day, a date chosen because the author believes we're entering a new chapter of hope inspired by love.

The book release and #HopeRisingGlobal virtual celebration event, a media production of Creative Visions, will take place February 14, 2021 at 12 noon PST (to accommodate a global audience). The virtual event will be hosted by journalist, author and UN Goodwill Ambassador Isha Sesay in conversation with Kathy, with contributions from Julian Lennon, Kweku Mandela, Rain Phoenix, Rob Raco, Isabel and Grace Roosevelt, Joe Sumner, Marianne Williamson, Lucy Woodward, Diva Zappa, John Edward, Rocky Dawuni, and other global luminaries. The event will also feature a special reading by the Get Lit Players, the youth poet ensemble from the nonprofit organization Get Lit - Words Ignite.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, Kathy awakened in the middle of the night to write down words flowing through her dreams. The next morning she had the opening lines of her first-ever poem, "A New Creation." Over the next four months, she continued to transcribe poems, until one day they stopped cold. The resulting collection of poems, whimsical drawings and guided reader prompts, provides inspiration to live our best lives as we face an uncertain future.

Proceeds from the books sales, and the #HopeRisingGlobal movement inspired by it, will benefit Creative Visions ' youth education and empowerment programs which teaches young creative activists to advocate for issues that matter most to them -- and turn hope into action through the power of media, art, and technology.

