Creative Group Honored with SITE Crystal Award for Most Effective Incentive Marketing Campaign

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company, was recognized by Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) with a Crystal Award for Most Effective Incentive Marketing Campaign at the Crystal Awards Recognition Ceremony held during SITE Global Conference 2020 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Considered the highest honor in the Incentive Travel industry, SITE Crystal Awards recognize creative, practical, and truly memorable incentive programs that not only keep employees engaged, but also drive business results and improve a business' bottom line.

"Receiving this distinguished award recognizes the talent and creativity of those who produced this marketing campaign and the results it achieved for our client, "noted Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group.

For this "2018 Living Legends Incentive Program" the goal was to continue to increase sales in the distribution channel of Alliance Laundry Systems, Huebsch Division. A Living Legends program website was created to house all information related to the incentive program to Machu Picchu. A 14-month communication campaign included a wide variety of messaging touch points from e-newsletters to monthly blogs to physical gift mailers to participants' homes.

Post program participant feedback was very positive. Their comments spoke of the goodwill that comes from strengthened relationships when a group experiences a legendary adventure together.

"I am truly honored to congratulate the 2019 SITE Crystal Award winners for their stellar programs. Incentive travel drives business results and nowhere is it more apparent than these award winners, recognized for their creative and memorable incentive travel programs," said SITE President 2020 Jenn Glynn, CITP. "

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 260 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

About the SITE Crystal Awards Recognition Program:

Since 1980, the annual SITE Crystal Awards Recognition Program has provided industry acclaim for world-class organizations that excel in the design of unique, memorable group travel experiences that deliver measurable benefits for their clients. Today, the awards serve as a benchmark for incentive travel programs and are regarded as the highest honor in the motivational events and incentive travel industry. Incentive programs held between May 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 were eligible and an independent panel of judges evaluated entries.

The Crystal Awards Program is sponsored by IMEX Group, the worldwide exhibitions for incentive travel, meetings and events.

About Incentive Travel & SITE:

Incentive Travel, the "I" in MICE, is the fastest growing sector of the Business Events industry with the highest per capita spend and the widest supply chain. Accounting for about 7% of all Business Events activities, the Events Industry Council's Global Economic Impact study (2018) estimates the incentive travel industry to be worth around $75 billion globally. The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) is the only Business Events association dedicated exclusively to the global incentive travel industry. Founded in 1973, we are a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies and across the entire destination supply chain. We bring value to our members at both global and local chapter level by networking, on-line resources, education, certification and advocacy. SITE Foundation was established by SITE to support research, education and advocacy projects on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Monies raised by the SITE Foundation help us make the business case for incentive travel and highlight the transformational potential of travel experiences on individuals, enterprises and communities. The SITE Foundation is a registered charity holding a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization status. http://www.SITEglobal.com.

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.