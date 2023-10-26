Creative Media Marketing Named as Best Public Relations Agency at BeautyMatter 2023 NEXT Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Media Marketing ( CMM ), a full service influencer marketing and public relations firm specializing in beauty and lifestyle clientele based in New York City and LA, has been named as the Best Public Relations Agency for BeautyMatter's 2023 NEXT Awards.

BeautyMatter, one of the most trusted voices in the business of beauty, created the NEXT Awards to recognize the thinkers, makers, and doers in the beauty community whose work raises the bar and defines the future. The intention with the awards is to create a level playing field, from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies, retailers, agencies, service providers, and suppliers. BeautyMatter received 400+ entries for over 50 awards across 7 categories.

"Awards in the beauty and wellness sphere often focus on the brands and founders, but behind the scenes is an ecosystem of businesses and experts that are often crucial to a brand's success. Their supporting role is often overlooked. CMM is representative of businesses in the value chain that are raising the bar and defining the future of beauty." - Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO BeautyMatter

Founded in 1996 by Stacey Miyamoto, CMM is composed of some of the most talented professionals in the industry from state-of-the-art storytellers, to over-the-top creatives and analytic experts. The agency is led by a group of female industry veterans: Corinne Pipitone, Carolyn Marquez, Carolanne Coviello and Jennifer Keel. Cohesively operating to create a brand identity that delivers maximum impact, CMM works to make the consumer, media and influencer experience anything but average.

The agency functions as an extension of their clients' existing marketing and branding teams to provide 360-degree communications that support clients' branding goals and business objectives. From PR, marketing and influencer strategy, media and retailer events, pop up activations, celebrity partnerships, talent campaigns and consumer activations, CMM handles everything in house.

"As an all beauty and lifestyle agency, CMM serves as a one-stop resource to the industry. We are a destination where professionals can get everything they need on the latest and greatest in beauty and lifestyle. We represent some of the most prestigious and respected brands in the market including A-list celebrity brands, impeccable prestige brands, top mass market brands and even store fronts both on a national and international level." - CMM Leadership Team

In a brief summary of the agency's accomplishments over the past year, CMM has done everything from over-the-top events that pushed traditional norms, pop ups, partnerships and even broke records; all while securing best in class media placements across all platforms. CMM continues to manage over 30 beauty and lifestyle brands, including, but not limited to: La Roche Posay, got2b, Dial, OLEHENRIKSEN, LolaVie, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, OPI, European Wax Center, Revolution Beauty, Wet Brush, and KISS amongst others.

"What an honor to be named the winner of BeautyMatters Next Awards as PR Agency of the Year! It's because of our clients' trust that we are able to put forth such innovative creativity and strategy that powers us to come out on top. A special thank you to our media and influencer partners/relationships that time and time again recognize and support our brands. We do believe we can change the world one lipstick, one blow dryer, one eye cream at a time! We look forward to what boundaries we can push next." -CMM Leadership Team

For more information about the agency, visit https://www.cmmpr.com/ . For business opportunities please contact: Corinne Pipitone, Corinne@cmmpr.com

ABOUT BEAUTY MATTER

Founded in 2016 but informed by 30 years of experience. BeautyMatter has made its mark, gaining a global following becoming one of the most influential voices covering beauty. An essential resource for insiders filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those creating the future.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-media-marketing-named-as-best-public-relations-agency-at-beautymatter-2023-next-awards-301966583.html

SOURCE Creative Media Marketing