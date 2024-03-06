Creative Medical Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For CELZ-101; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Tech Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) announced on Wednesday that it has received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for CELZ-101.

In response to this development, the stock is surging over 32% in pre-market trading.

Also known as Supercharged Treg Biologic Immunotherapy or ImmCelz, CELZ-101 aims to prevent allograft rejection in patients undergoing pancreatic islet cell transplantation.

This marks a significant advancement for individuals with brittle Type 1 diabetes, a condition characterized by extreme fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

ImmCelz focuses on using a patient's regulatory T cells or Tregs to address autoimmune and alloimmune reactions that can harm insulin-producing cells.

Through a unique process, ImmCelz not only increases these Tregs but also improves their functionality, potentially decreasing the reliance on lifelong immunosuppression in patients with brittle Type 1 diabetes.

