|
06.03.2024 14:15:25
Creative Medical Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For CELZ-101; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Tech Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) announced on Wednesday that it has received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for CELZ-101.
In response to this development, the stock is surging over 32% in pre-market trading.
Also known as Supercharged Treg Biologic Immunotherapy or ImmCelz, CELZ-101 aims to prevent allograft rejection in patients undergoing pancreatic islet cell transplantation.
This marks a significant advancement for individuals with brittle Type 1 diabetes, a condition characterized by extreme fluctuations in blood glucose levels.
ImmCelz focuses on using a patient's regulatory T cells or Tregs to address autoimmune and alloimmune reactions that can harm insulin-producing cells.
Through a unique process, ImmCelz not only increases these Tregs but also improves their functionality, potentially decreasing the reliance on lifelong immunosuppression in patients with brittle Type 1 diabetes.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $5.40, up 32.68%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.