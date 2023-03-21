Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Key Milestones Regarding ImmCelz® Platform Development

Independent Studies Validate Enhanced Clinical Grade Cell Production for Patient Use in Multiple Indications at a Fraction of Current Industry Cost

PHOENIX, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company working to revolutionize care through the development of potentially best-in-class regenerative therapeutics, today announced third party validation regarding several aspects of its ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) development program, the Company's cell-free system which has previously been validated to supercharge a patient's own cells to treat a number of immune disorders.

These independent studies demonstrated: a 400% increase in the clinical grade cell production yield at the same cost profile as the Company's first generation ImmCelz line; functional suppression of effector T cells, which are a critical concern for patients with autoimmune issues, while still possessing a high number of functional T regulatory cells; and the ability to verify repeated potency of the final ImmCelz®(CELZ-100) product.

All experiments were independently conducted and validated on selected human donor patient cells for accuracy and reproducibility.

"We are thrilled to have achieved a game changing milestone with our ImmCelz® platform, particularly with respect to the 400% increase of clinical grade, fully functional cells. This substantially reduces the production costs, while allowing for the manufacture of the best clinical product for patients with immune disorders. We believe that this yield increase will enable us to accelerate our clinical applications and encourage potential collaborations utilizing our high quality and cost effective product," said Timothy Warbington, CEO.

"The ability for our team to safely produce this large number of functional ImmCelz® (CELZ-100) with only one patient sample allows the Company to offer and treat a wider variety of immune patient disorders, especially those that may require multiple dosing strategies which we previously could not perform with the first-generation product. Our current program increases safety for the patient, while improving the quality and effectiveness of our immunotherapy product," said Courtney Bartlett, DNP – Director of Clinical Operations.

About ImmCelz®

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens thus providing immune-optimization.

The Company plans to advance multiple indications for ImmCelz® including for Type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology/gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

NASDAQ Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

