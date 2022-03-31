Creative Medical Technology Signs Master Collaboration Agreement with the University of Miami to Accelerate Development of ImmCelz® Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with the University of Miami to accelerate development of the Company's ImmCelz® Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform.

ImmCelz®, which is protected by trade secrets and published U.S. patents, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors to endow specific properties to the patient's immune cells. After the patient's harvested cells are incubated with the Company's cell-free reprogramming "cocktail", the cells are re-injected back into the patient. These "supercharged" cells subsequently "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving the ability to attack foreign pathogens.

"This valuable partnership with the University of Miami accelerates the development of our ImmCelz® platform," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "Under the leadership of Drs. Camillo Ricordi and Giacomo Lanzoni at the cGMP Advanced Human Cell and Biologics Manufacturing Facility of the Cell Transplant Center at the Diabetes Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, we will continue to optimize the platform and generate data required to advance our therapies through clinical trials."

"Dr. Lanzoni and I are excited to expand our relationship with Tim and the Creative Medical Technology leadership team to further the advancement of the ImmCelz® platform," said Dr. Ricordi. "As previously announced, we already have seen early success, suggesting the ability of ImmCelz® to achieve superior results in a pre-clinical, in-vitro model system that should be amenable to safe, scalable and rapid clinical translation."

"For integration in this Master Collaboration Agreement, a project proposal and research budget were submitted from the team at the University of Miami and accepted by the Company with the goal to begin additional research immediately. It is our intent to disclose relevant results when appropriate," Mr. Warbington added.

The Company plans to advance multiple indications for ImmCelz® starting with stroke, which is currently under FDA review. Upon successful approval to proceed with clinical trials for stroke, the Company anticipates accelerating additional therapies under the ImmCelz® umbrella, including for type I diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and kidney disease.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-signs-master-collaboration-agreement-with-the-university-of-miami-to-accelerate-development-of-immcelz-supercharged-autologous-immunotherapy-platform-301514650.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.