Creative Realities Aktie

Creative Realities für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N8K4 / ISIN: US22530J2006

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29.06.2026 16:23:41

Creative Realities Prices 2.5 Mln Common Stock, Pre-funded Warrants; Shares Slide

(RTTNews) - Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Monday announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,528,571 shares of its common stock.

The digital signage, media and AdTech solutions provider priced the shares at $3.50 per share. The pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 900,000 shares of common stock is priced at $3.49 per pre-funded warrant and represents the per share price of each share less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 428,614 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $12.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, debt paydown and potential acquisitions. On Nasdaq, the shares are down 9.76 percent at 3.70, during the initial market hours

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