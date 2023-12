Creative ways to save money on cards, wrapping and gifts this Christmas

From making the perfect present to finding the cheapest way to send it, here’s how to spread festive cheer on a budgetIf you have children, use their artwork to make wrapping paper and cards. Good old-fashioned potato prints are great for making decorative wrapping paper – you can get brown paper and paint from the pound shop, and you’re away. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel