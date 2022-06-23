Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 23:07:00

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audio Inbox" App

New Link In Bio App Brings Creators Closer to Audiences through Personalized Audio Recordings

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Audio Inbox, a new app that lets creators receive and sell personalized audio recordings to their followers directly from within their Link in Bio.

Audio Inbox on the Koji App Store

The Audio Inbox app creates a seamless experience for fans to send and receive personalized audio recordings from their favorite creators. Instead of filling out a form, fans record an audio message within the app for their request, provide their details, and place the order after submitting payment. Creators have seven days to respond to the audio message before a refund is issued.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT
Sean Thielen
sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Audio Inbox on the Koji App Store
How to Use Audio Inbox

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creator-economy-platform-koji-announces-audio-inbox-app-301574480.html

SOURCE Koji

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten im Freitagshandel zu. Auch die US-Börsen notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen