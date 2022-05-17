|
17.05.2022 15:30:00
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audio Player" App
New Link In Bio App Gives Creators Tool To Build Highly-Customizable Audio Experiences
SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Audio Player, a new app that lets creators build a sleek, modern audio experience for their audiences through their Link in Bio.
Audio Player provides creators with a fresh take on the listening experience by giving them control over the full experience, outside of any third-party streaming providers. Using the app, creators can add a single audio file or entire tracklist and customize the look and feel of the listening experience. The app includes five unique and contemporary looks, so each creator can choose the layout that best fits their brand.
The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.
PRESS CONTACT
Sean Thielen
sean@withkoji.com
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Audio Player on the Koji App Store
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creator-economy-platform-koji-announces-audio-player-app-301548760.html
SOURCE Koji
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street ist die jüngste Erholung am Mittwoch ins Stocken geraten. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.