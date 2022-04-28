|
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Duet" App
New Link In Bio App Brings Engaging New Way For Creators To Connect with Followers
SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Duet, a powerful new app for creators to connect with their communities through engaging and inventive content like video challenges.
With Duet, a creator can set a prompt and easily crowdsource an entire collection of responses from their audience. These audio or video challenges, accessible directly from the link in bio, give creators a new way to build meaningful relationships that involve their followers in the creation of content. The new app also includes a feature to pin favorite submissions, as well as powerful moderation controls that make it easy to monitor what is being posted during a challenge.
"Whether a dance challenge or a recipe competition, Duet is a creative new way for followers to engage directly with creators and build new types of communities. We're excited to bring this app to the Koji App Store," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.
The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.
