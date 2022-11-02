|
02.11.2022 18:45:00
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Fund My Project 2.0"
Redesigned Template Gives Sellers Additional Capabilities to Crowdfund Directly within Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and Other Social Media Platforms
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's best e-commerce platform built for social media, today announced the launch of Fund My Project 2.0, an updated template featuring a fresh redesign and new capabilities that allow sellers to better interact with their audience and crowdfund their projects.
With Fund My Project 2.0, sellers can now promote their fundraisers and set rewards for fans who donate to help fund their latest project. Using tiered donations, donor rewards, and seller updates, the app lets audiences donate and receive meaningful feedback on progress throughout the project's fundraising period.
Additionally, Fund My Project 2.0 also comes with built-in live-stream capabilities, allowing sellers to overlay a leaderboard of top supporters into their stream and track top donors on different platforms like Twitch, YouTube LIVE, TikTok LIVE, and others.
This template is free to use and available today on the Koji.ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful e-commerce platform built for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and every other social media platform. With hundreds of free mini-apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, Koji gives anyone on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to sell more on social media. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.
