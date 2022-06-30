|
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Image Grid Profile"
New Profile Layout Gives Creators Capabilities to Customize Their Link in Bio Profile
SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Image Grid Profile, a new profile variant that gives creators more customization options for their traditional Link in Bio.
Image Grid Profile brings new capabilities that creators can use to enhance the overall look and feel of their link in bio profile. Rather than including each link and app as a button on their Koji profile, links are represented within this profile variant as a scrollable feed of "Instagram-style" images in a grid. Each image includes a thumbnail, a caption, and a link to the Koji App or external link. Within the profile variant, creators can also choose from 15 theme options or make their own theme by selecting their background, frames, styles, and fonts.
The new profile variant is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.
