Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Sell Video Courses" App

New App Lets Creators Sell Video Courses in Their Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Sell Video Courses, a new app that allows creators to sell video courses to their audience directly through their link in bio.

The Sell Video Courses app offers a singular location where creators can provide courses on various subjects for their fans and followers to purchase. With Sell Video Courses, creators can upload multiple videos for each course and track the progress as fans progress. Creators also have the option of including optional course materials like instructor's guides or interactive assignments. Fans can unlock each course by providing the payment method chosen by the creator, which could include standard payment, email, a password, quiz, NFT, or watching a video.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

