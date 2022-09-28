|
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Shopify Storefront" App
New Link in Bio App Gives Creators the Ability to Import Shopify Products to Their Link in Bio
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Shopify Storefront, a new app that lets creators import and sell their Shopify products inside of their Koji profile.
Shopify is an e-commerce platform that lets sellers build and customize an online storefront to sell their goods in multiple places. With the Shopify Storefront app, creators input their Shopify store link and their API Access Key to import and start selling their merchandise through their Link in Bio profile. The app is customizable for all creators, letting them choose a theme and layout to match their style.
The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.
