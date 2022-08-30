|
30.08.2022 20:58:00
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Video Shopping" App
New Link in Bio App Lets Creators Share Videos with Shopping Links
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Video Shopping, a new app that gives creators the ability to earn revenue by sharing links within their video content.
Video Shopping lets creators share shoppable videos where they can showcase and sell products to their audience. With the app, creators can upload and edit videos that they want to show their fans and then tag the video with two annotations that link to different products. Each link tag includes a title, description, thumbnail, and URL for where the item can be purchased. Clicking on a tag reveals more information about the item.
The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.PRESS CONTACT
