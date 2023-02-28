Creator Economy Platform Koji Launches New E-book App

Link in bio app gives creators the ability to easily sell any e-book or PDF in a few simple steps

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful link in bio platform and the leading app store for social media, announces the launch of its updated e-book and audiobook capability. Koji now makes it easier than ever to sell and share any e-book, PDF or audiobook from directly inside your link in bio.

Koji's e-book app offers powerful sharing features, as well as new preview, description and design options in order for sellers to properly showcase books and entice prospective buyers. Customers can view or download their purchase instantly and the app's built-in reader and player allows both ebooks and audiobooks to be read or listened to interchangeably. In addition, sellers can upload audiobooks, either as standalone items or as an add-on and they can easily create combination bundles that include e-books and audiobooks.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the only e-commerce platform tailor made for social media with hundreds of free templates to customize and monetize social platforms. The company's versatile digital storefronts are used by a fast growing community of Creators and innovators to engage audiences on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and other platforms.

