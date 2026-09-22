Credit Acceptance Aktie
WKN: 884343 / ISIN: US2253101016
|
22.09.2026 23:23:21
Credit Acceptance Corp Names Shannon Wilson Chief Human Resources Officer
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) announced that Shannon Wilson has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).
Wilson is an experienced business and transformation executive with expertise in human resources, operations, technology, and workforce strategy. She has led organizations through periods of growth, complex challenges, and major changes at both well-known brands and startups.
Wilson began her career in retail operations at Best Buy and The Home Depot, where she developed a strong focus on customers, frontline employees, and operations. During more than 10 years at Amazon, she expanded this experience by leading Human Resources for North American Customer Fulfillment and teams focused on workforce strategy, technology, analytics, and science.
Most recently, as Chief People Officer at Alto Pharmacy, she helped the technology-focused startup manage major changes and build the capabilities needed to adapt and grow in a highly regulated industry.
On the Nasdaq in the after hours, the shares were trading 1.02 percent up at $568.08, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.34 percent down.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Credit Acceptance Corp.
Analysen zu Credit Acceptance Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Credit Acceptance Corp.
|484,00
|-0,41%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer -- ATX geht nach Rekord etwas fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien verzeichneten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.