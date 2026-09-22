Credit Acceptance Corp Names Shannon Wilson Chief Human Resources Officer

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) announced that Shannon Wilson has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Wilson is an experienced business and transformation executive with expertise in human resources, operations, technology, and workforce strategy. She has led organizations through periods of growth, complex challenges, and major changes at both well-known brands and startups.

Wilson began her career in retail operations at Best Buy and The Home Depot, where she developed a strong focus on customers, frontline employees, and operations. During more than 10 years at Amazon, she expanded this experience by leading Human Resources for North American Customer Fulfillment and teams focused on workforce strategy, technology, analytics, and science.

Most recently, as Chief People Officer at Alto Pharmacy, she helped the technology-focused startup manage major changes and build the capabilities needed to adapt and grow in a highly regulated industry.

On the Nasdaq in the after hours, the shares were trading 1.02 percent up at $568.08, after closing Tuesday's trading 0.34 percent down.