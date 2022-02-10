Credit Agricole Q4 Profit Surges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income group share surged to 2.35 billion euros from last year's 530 million euros.

Underlying net income Group share amounted to 2.31 billion euros, compared to 1.43 billion euros a year ago.

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s net income group share surged to 1.43 billion euros from last year's 124 million euros. Underlying net income Group share amounted to 1.44 billion euros, compared to 975 million euros a year ago.

Credit Agricole Group's revenues increased 9.6 percent to 9.50 billion euros from last year's 8.77 billion euros. Underlying revenues grew 8.3 percent to 9.38 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, underlying revenues were up 7.2 percent.

Credit Agricole S.A.'s revenues increased 10.7 percent to 5.82 billion euros. Underlying revenues grew 9.1 percent to 5.78 billion euros.

Further, the company announced dividend of 1.05 euros per share for fiscal 2021.

The company further said its 2022 MTP financial targets were reached in 2021.

Credit Agricole will present its new 2025 development plan on June 22.