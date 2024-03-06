|
06.03.2024 18:00:00
Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program
|Montrouge, March 6th 2024
Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program
On 7 February 2024, the Board of Directors, acting on the authorization of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 May 2022, decided to reduce Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital by cancelling 26,835,641 treasury shares representing approximately 0.9% of the share capital.
Such capital reduction is effective as from 6 March 2024.
These shares were purchased under a share repurchase program implemented between 6 October 2023 and 26 January 2024 to offset the dilutive effect of the 2023 capital increase reserved for employees, for an aggregate amount of 322 122 626 euros, following a decision by the Board of Directors on 17 May 2023.
Following this cancellation of such shares, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital amounts to 9,077,707,050 euros, comprising 3,025,902,350 shares, including 1,360,622 treasury shares held as at 5 March 2024 under the liquidity agreement managed by Kepler Cheuvreux.
Attachment
