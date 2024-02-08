Credit Agricole S.A. Q4 Underlying Net Income Group Share Declines

(RTTNews) - Credit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) reported that, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Credit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income Group share was 1.33 billion euros, a decline of 25.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Stated earnings per share was 0.36 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Excluding specific items, underlying net income Group share was 1.30 billion euros, down 25.9% from a year ago. Underlying earnings per share, pro-forma IFRS 17, was 0.35 euros, down 26.1%. Underlying revenues were 6.02 billion euros, down 0.1% year-over-year, and up 9.1% excluding the Insurance business line.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Credit Agricole Group's stated net income Group share was 1.72 billion euros, down 23.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Credit Agricole Group's underlying net income Group share was 1.64 billion euros, down 27.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Total underlying revenues were 8.68 billion euros, down 2.7% from last year.

Credit Agricole Group comprises the Credit Agricole S.A. entities and the Credit Agricole Regional Banks, which own 59.7% of Credit Agricole S.A. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.