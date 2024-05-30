CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2024 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Montrouge, 30 May 2024

2024 CAPITAL INCREASE

RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Today, Crédit Agricole S.A. is pleased to announce the launch of its annual capital increase reserved for employees of the Crédit Agricole Group around the world.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will give the 180,000+ eligiblei Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees the option to subscribe to new Crédit Agricole S.A. shares. For the 2024 reserved capital increase, the share’s subscription price will be equal to the arithmetic mean of the opening share prices between 29 May and 25 June 2024 (inclusive), with a 20% haircut.

The subscription period will commence on 27 June 2024 and end on 10 July 2024ii.

The new shares will be issued on 29 August and will be eligible for the dividend paid in respect of the 2024 financial year.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued is 32 million, with a par value of €96 million.

The 2024 reserved capital increase is part of the Group’s policy on employee profit-sharing with respect to financial performance.

i For the 2024 reserved capital increase

ii All dates given in this press release remain subject to the decision of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A. or its representative.

